The Kansas City Chiefs at the moment have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season went over the point total.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 away.

As underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

As a tone-setter on defense, Nick Bolton compiled 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +25000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +6600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +12500 7 October 22 Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +12500 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +10000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +10000 16 December 25 Raiders - +10000 17 December 31 Bengals - +2000 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +3000

