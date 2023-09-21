Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on September 21.
The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (7-12) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (8-4).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Cardinals as the favorite once.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 32 (46.4%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 32-37, a 46.4% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 683 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
