When the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) and Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) face off at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, September 20, Zack Thompson will get the call for the Cardinals, while the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (5-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (6-4, 4.53 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 32 out of the 69 games, or 46.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 32-37 record (winning 46.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 30 of 59 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

