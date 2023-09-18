Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) and St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 18.
The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (12-8, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (4-11, 7.95 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 7, Cardinals 6.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (44.1%) in those contests.
- This season, St. Louis has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (677 total runs).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Orioles
|W 5-2
|Adam Wainwright vs John Means
|September 13
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Drew Rom vs Kyle Gibson
|September 15
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Zack Thompson vs Aaron Nola
|September 16
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|-
|Drew Rom vs Adrian Houser
|September 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 21
|Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Pedro Avila
