Corbin Carroll will lead the Arizona Diamondbacks into a matchup with Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 178 total home runs.

Chicago is 12th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (747 total, five per game).

The Cubs rank sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 159 home runs.

Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 692 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.337 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Wicks gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Wicks is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Wicks is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (7-8) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 26 starts this season.

Nelson has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Peter Lambert 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt

