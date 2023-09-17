The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Chiefs/Jaguars matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Chiefs were winning after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in one game .

Kansas City averaged 5.5 points scored in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 3.4 points in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Jaguars led six times, trailed eight times, and were tied three times.

The Jaguars averaged 3.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Chiefs won the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

In the second quarter last season, Kansas City scored an average of 9.7 points on offense (third-ranked) and surrendered an average of 8.2 points on defense (24th-ranked).

The Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last season, lost the second quarter in 11 games, and they tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Jaguars' offense averaged 6.8 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chiefs won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last year, Kansas City averaged 6.5 points on offense (best in NFL). Defensively, it allowed an average of 3.5 points (seventh-ranked) in the third quarter.

The Jaguars won the third quarter in 11 games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in three games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, the Jaguars averaged 6.2 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) last season. They surrendered 2.6 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Chiefs averaged 6.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.6 points on defense.

The Jaguars won the fourth quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

Offensively, the Jaguars averaged 5.5 points in the fourth quarter (22nd-ranked) last year. They allowed 6.4 points on average in the fourth quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs led nine times, were behind seven times, and were knotted up one time at the completion of the first half last season.

In the first half, Kansas City averaged 15.2 points scored on offense last season (second-ranked). It surrendered an average of 11.5 points on defense (18th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Jaguars had the lead eight times, were behind eight times, and were knotted up one time.

In the first half last year, the Jaguars averaged 10.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 12.8 points on defense.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last season, the Chiefs won the second half eight times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

In the second half last season, Kansas City averaged 12.5 points scored on offense (fifth-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 11.1 points in the second half (21st-ranked).

The Jaguars won the second half in nine games last year (7-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (1-6), and were knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Offensively, the Jaguars averaged 11.7 points in the second half last year (ninth-ranked). They allowed 9.1 points on average in the second half (eighth-ranked) on defense.

