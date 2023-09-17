Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars Game – Week 2
Check out best bets for when the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
When is Chiefs vs. Jaguars?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Jacksonville 26 - Kansas City 20
- The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.3%.
- The Chiefs were favored on the moneyline 15 total times last season. They went 13-2 in those games.
- Kansas City had a 13-1 record last year (winning 92.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.
- The Jaguars were underdogs 12 times last season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Jacksonville entered six games last season as the underdog by +150 or more and were 3-3 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+3.5)
- Against the spread, the Chiefs were 6-10-1 last season.
- Kansas City had an ATS record of 4-9-1 as favorites of 3.5 points or greater last season.
- The Jaguars had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Jacksonville went 4-2 against the spread last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (51)
- The two teams averaged a combined 2.0 more points per game (53) a season ago than this game's over/under of 51 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.7 less points per game (42.3) last season than this matchup's total of 51 points.
- A total of eight of the Chiefs' games last season went over the point total.
- In Jaguars games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
