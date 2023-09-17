Cardinals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 17
The Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (6-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.36 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.10 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson
- Hudson (6-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
- Hudson has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Hudson will try to pick up his eighth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.3 innings per appearance.
- In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Dakota Hudson vs. Phillies
- The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1313 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 725 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.439) and are 10th in all of MLB with 197 home runs.
- In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Hudson has a 7.94 ERA and a 1.941 WHIP while his opponents are batting .316.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker
- Walker (15-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, a 1.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336 in 28 games this season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Walker has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 38th, 1.336 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.