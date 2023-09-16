Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.
Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|63.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-28)
|64
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|64.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Ohio State is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread when favored by 27.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win CUSA
|+120
|Bet $100 to win $120
