The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) are facing tough odds as 29.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0). An over/under of 65.5 is set in the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 193.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 52nd (431 yards per game). Western Kentucky's offense has been excelling, piling up 46.5 points per game (14th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 66th by surrendering 23 points per game.

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Ohio State vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -29.5 -110 -110 65.5 -110 -110 -10000 +1800

Week 3 CUSA Betting Trends

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

In 14 games last season, Austin Reed threw for 4,748 yards (339.1 yards per game) while posting 40 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 64.6% completion percentage.

Reed also generated offense with his legs, rushing for 232 yards (2.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

In 14 games, Malachi Corley was targeted 141 times, leading to 101 receptions, 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Daewood Davis was a key piece of the offense last season, registering 65 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

As an important piece of the passing game, Jaylen Hall amassed 867 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 catches.

Jaques Evans helped spur the defense with 77 tackles, 10 TFL, and nine sacks in 14 games.

Derrick Smith accumulated three sacks to go along with five TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception in 14 games.

Kahlef Hailassie helped on defense with two interceptions to go along with 38 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended in 14 games.

A significant contributor on defense, Kaleb Oliver had four interceptions to go with 36 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended.

