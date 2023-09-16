Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will look to upset the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Demon Deacons are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-14)
|61.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Wake Forest (-14)
|61.5
|-625
|+455
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-13.5)
|60.5
|-630
|+450
Week 3 Odds
Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has won one game against the spread this season.
- Old Dominion has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Wake Forest & Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds
|Wake Forest
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Old Dominion
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
