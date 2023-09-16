The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1) visit the Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 14th-worst in the FCS (536 yards allowed per game), UT Martin has put up better results on offense, ranking 34th in the FCS offensively putting up 386 yards per game. Houston Christian's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FCS with 44 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 26 points per game, which ranks 45th.

UT Martin vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

UT Martin vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

UT Martin Houston Christian 386 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (71st) 536 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (16th) 268.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (55th) 117.5 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (73rd) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has 235 yards passing for UT Martin, completing 49.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 95 rushing yards (47.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Sam Franklin has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 305 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Jordan Castleberry has carried the ball 14 times for 97 yards (48.5 per game).

DeVonte Tanksley's team-high 47 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of 13 targets).

Asa Wondeh has caught four passes for 42 yards (21 yards per game) this year.

Trevonte Rucker has racked up six catches for 37 yards, an average of 18.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 352 yards (176 yards per game) while completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 30 yards .

The team's top rusher, Champ Dozier, has carried the ball 29 times for 177 yards (88.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jesse Valenzuela has compiled 51 yards on eight carries.

Karl Reynolds' 161 receiving yards (80.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has nine receptions on 10 targets with three touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has put up a 66-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught three passes on zero targets.

Aaron Sotelo's four grabs (on four targets) have netted him 52 yards (26 ypg).

