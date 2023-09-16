The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) at Houck Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State is compiling 357.5 yards per game on offense (46th in the FCS), and rank 82nd on defense, yielding 419.0 yards allowed per game. Southern Illinois ranks 64th with 325.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 38th with 306.5 total yards given up per game on defense.

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Southeast Missouri State 325.5 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (51st) 306.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.0 (74th) 120.0 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.0 (83rd) 205.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (21st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has racked up 367 yards on 68.1% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 97 yards, or 48.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Justin Strong has been given 13 carries and totaled 53 yards with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup leads his squad with 98 receiving yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Jaelin Benefield has collected 78 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

Aidan Quinn's four targets have resulted in three grabs for 64 yards.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has racked up 480 yards (240.0 ypg) on 51-of-71 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Geno Hess has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 111 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Darrell Smith has racked up 67 yards on 17 attempts.

Ryan Flournoy's team-high 195 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 25 targets) with one touchdown.

Damoriea Vick has put together a 153-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 20 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard has been the target of five passes and compiled four catches for 41 yards, an average of 20.5 yards per contest.

