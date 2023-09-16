The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0). The point total is set at 54.5 for the contest.

Southern Illinois ranks 64th in total offense (325.5 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (306.5 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Southeast Missouri State ranks 46th in the FCS (357.5 total yards per game) and 82nd on the other side of the ball (419 total yards allowed per game).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Houck Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs Southeast Missouri State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Illinois -4.5 -115 -115 54.5 -115 -115 -200 +165

Southeast Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Last season Geno Hess run for 1,691 yards (140.9 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he produced on the ground, Hess had nine receptions (on 12 targets) for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Paxton DeLaurent suited up for 12 games last season, and delivered 2,684 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 61% completion percentage.

When he wasn't airing it out, DeLaurent rushed for 288 yards (24 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Last year Ryan Flournoy grabbed 61 balls on 98 targets for 984 yards and seven touchdowns.

As an important part of the passing offense, Johnny King amassed 797 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 69 receptions.

On defense Lawrence Johnson, who played in 12 games, totaled 3.5 sacks and one interception.

On defense, Keandre Booker posted four sacks to go with one interception.

Bryce Norman registered one interception to go along with 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Nasim Cairo totaled four sacks to go with 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

