Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our computer model predicts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will defeat the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Houck Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southeast Missouri State (-5.9)
|62.0
|Southeast Missouri State 34, Southern Illinois 28
Week 3 OVC Predictions
Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)
- The Redhawks haven't won a game against the spread this season.
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The Salukis have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.
- The Salukis' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.
Redhawks vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southeast Missouri State
|22.5
|26.0
|45.0
|7.0
|0.0
|45.0
|Southern Illinois
|31.5
|17.0
|49.0
|23.0
|14.0
|11.0
