Based on our computer projection model, the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the Illinois Fighting Illini when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Penn State vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (+14.5) Over (48.5) Penn State 30, Illinois 26

Week 3 Predictions

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nittany Lions an 86.7% chance to win.

The Nittany Lions have posted one win against the spread this year.

Penn State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

The Nittany Lions and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Penn State games this season are equal at 48.5.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread so far this year in two games with a set total.

One of the Fighting Illini's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Illinois games this season is three more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Nittany Lions vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 50.5 11 50.5 11 -- -- Illinois 26.5 31 30 28 23 34

