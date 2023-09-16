The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-2) at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky sports the 77th-ranked offense this year (306.5 yards per game), and have been less effective defensively, ranking 13th-worst with 540.5 yards allowed per game. Western Carolina ranks 61st in the FCS with 21.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 65th with 31.5 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Western Carolina 306.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.5 (30th) 540.5 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (61st) 108.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (35th) 198 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.5 (24th) 5 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (119th) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has racked up 396 yards (198 ypg) on 32-of-53 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Joshua Carter has 98 rushing yards on 19 carries. He's also tacked on two catches for 48 yards (24 per game).

Braedon Sloan has 60 yards (30 per game) on 11 carries, while also checking in with 49 yards in the passing game (on four catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Jaden Smith's 117 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 12 receptions.

Bryant Johnson has caught two passes for 53 yards (26.5 yards per game) this year.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has recored 380 passing yards, or 190 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.6% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 27.5 rushing yards per game.

Desmond Reid has run the ball 38 times for 181 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 48 yards.

Branson Adams has racked up 89 yards (on 11 carries), while also grabbing five passes for 33 yards.

AJ Colombo's 79 receiving yards (39.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions on two targets with one touchdown.

Censere Lee has eight receptions (on six targets) for a total of 77 yards (38.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ajay Belanger's six grabs (on three targets) have netted him 60 yards (30 ypg).

