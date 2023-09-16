When the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) and St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) square of at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 16, Ranger Suarez will get the nod for the Phillies, while the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.93 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-11, 4.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to bet on the Cardinals and Phillies game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 97 games this season and won 57 (58.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 48-29 (62.3%).

Philadelphia has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.9%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 19-25 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.