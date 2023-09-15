Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fulton County, Kentucky has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Fulton County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Fulton County High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
