Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Franklin County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencer County High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
