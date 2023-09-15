Kyle Schwarber and Nolan Arenado are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, who meet on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

The Phillies are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+115). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (44.6%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 13-15 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 143 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 2-8-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 34-41 27-22 38-58 48-59 17-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.