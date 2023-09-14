The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 16th in MLB play with 170 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore is eighth in MLB, slugging .429.

The Orioles' .258 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Baltimore scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (741 total, 5.1 per game).

The Orioles are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Orioles strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

Baltimore's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Baltimore has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Orioles have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in Major League Baseball with 210 home runs.

Fueled by 483 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 780 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Rays rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Rays pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Bradish (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Bradish is trying to record his sixth straight quality start in this matchup.

Bradish will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (7-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Civale has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Red Sox W 13-12 Away Jack Flaherty Chris Sale 9/10/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Away Grayson Rodriguez Brayan Bello 9/11/2023 Cardinals W 11-5 Home Dean Kremer Dakota Hudson 9/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home John Means Adam Wainwright 9/13/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Kyle Gibson Drew Rom 9/14/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Bradish Aaron Civale 9/15/2023 Rays - Home Jack Flaherty Zach Eflin 9/16/2023 Rays - Home Grayson Rodriguez Tyler Glasnow 9/17/2023 Rays - Home Dean Kremer Zack Littell 9/18/2023 Astros - Away John Means Justin Verlander 9/19/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Gibson Hunter Brown

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale -

