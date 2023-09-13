When the Baltimore Orioles (91-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (64-81) face off in the series rubber match at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, September 13, Kyle Gibson will get the nod for the Orioles, while the Cardinals will send Drew Rom to the hill. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +145 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (14-8, 5.12 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.79 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -175 +145 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -175 +145 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 50 (70.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Orioles have gone 21-5 (80.8%).

Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 28 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won four of nine games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

