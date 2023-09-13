How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to get to Drew Rom when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 199 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 665 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.460 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Rom (0-2) for his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Rom has one start of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|W 9-4
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|L 7-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-5
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Colin Rea
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Adrian Houser
