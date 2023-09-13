Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to get to Drew Rom when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 199 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 665 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.460 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Rom (0-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Rom has one start of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Colin Rea 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.