On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (.842 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Orioles.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .261 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (70 of 118), with more than one hit 31 times (26.3%).

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (13.6%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 33.1% of his games this year (39 of 118), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (35.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .260 AVG .262 .345 OBP .360 .445 SLG .477 21 XBH 24 8 HR 11 26 RBI 40 51/21 K/BB 58/26 5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings