Nolan Gorman vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 95 hits, batting .235 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- In 57.3% of his 117 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this year (33.3%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 37.6% of his games this season (44 of 117), with two or more runs 14 times (12.0%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|62
|.274
|AVG
|.200
|.361
|OBP
|.295
|.537
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|78/28
|4
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- The 30-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, April 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went four innings.
- Over his two appearances last season he had a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP.
