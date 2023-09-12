Tuesday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Royals and the White Sox, who will be sending Brady Singer and Dylan Cease to the mound, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for September 12.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Randy Vasquez (2-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (9-8) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

NYY: Vasquez BOS: Pivetta 7 (26.2 IP) Games/IP 34 (117 IP) 2.36 ERA 4.54 7.4 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Singer (8-10) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Cease (6-7) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

KC: Singer CHW: Cease 27 (148.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (153.2 IP) 5.34 ERA 5.04 7.7 K/9 10.7

Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Bailey Falter (1-8) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

WSH: Adon PIT: Falter 8 (34 IP) Games/IP 15 (71.2 IP) 5.56 ERA 4.65 7.7 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -145

-145 WSH Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-11) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to John Means (0-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

STL: Wainwright BAL: Means 19 (89 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 8.19 ERA - 5.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 STL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 10.5 runs

Reds at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-4) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (2-10) when the clubs play Tuesday.

CIN: Williamson DET: Wentz 19 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (90.2 IP) 4.10 ERA 6.65 7.9 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Tigers

CIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 DET Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the hill as they play the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (11-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.

ATL: Fried PHI: Wheeler 12 (66.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (170 IP) 2.70 ERA 3.44 9.0 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

ATL Odds to Win: -125

-125 PHI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-6) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

TEX: Scherzer TOR: Ryu 26 (147.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (34 IP) 3.91 ERA 2.65 10.5 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -110

-110 TEX Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (2-5) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

NYY: Rodon BOS: Crawford 10 (46.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (107.1 IP) 6.60 ERA 4.28 8.0 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (7-7) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Jose Butto (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

ARI: Nelson NYM: Butto 25 (130.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (21 IP) 5.30 ERA 3.86 5.9 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

MIA: Chargois MIL: Peralta 37 (34.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (150.1 IP) 3.63 ERA 3.83 7.5 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -165

-165 MIA Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Rays at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (3-5) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will counter with Joe Ryan (10-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

TB: Littell MIN: Ryan 24 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (141 IP) 4.29 ERA 4.21 7.1 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Rays at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 TB Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-16) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (3-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.

KC: Lyles CHW: Toussaint 27 (155.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (70.2 IP) 6.07 ERA 4.71 6.0 K/9 8.9

Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (4-11) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Justin Verlander (11-7) when the teams meet Tuesday.

OAK: Sears HOU: Verlander 28 (151.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (136.1 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.23 8.4 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-3) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (1-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

CHC: Assad COL: Flexen 26 (92.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (80.2 IP) 2.83 ERA 7.36 6.5 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Rockies

CHC Odds to Win: -185

-185 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 11.5 runs

Angels at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (7-12) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryan Woo (2-4) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

LAA: Sandoval SEA: Woo 25 (131.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (70 IP) 4.51 ERA 4.50 7.9 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -210

-210 LAA Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 7.5 runs

Guardians at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-6) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Sean Manaea (5-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

CLE: Quantrill SF: Manaea 15 (79 IP) Games/IP 33 (93.2 IP) 5.70 ERA 5.00 5.2 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (11-3) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Lance Lynn (10-11) when the teams meet Tuesday.

SD: Wacha LAD: Lynn 20 (111.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (159.2 IP) 2.99 ERA 6.09 8.2 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 SD Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

