Lars Nootbaar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Orioles.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks while batting .275.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.3% of those games.
- In 12.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (50.5%), including 13 multi-run games (13.1%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.254
|AVG
|.293
|.359
|OBP
|.400
|.405
|SLG
|.487
|12
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/30
|K/BB
|48/33
|4
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 13, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In his two appearances last season he had a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP.
