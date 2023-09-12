On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Orioles.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: John Means

John Means TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks while batting .275.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.3% of those games.

In 12.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.

He has scored in 50 games this year (50.5%), including 13 multi-run games (13.1%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .254 AVG .293 .359 OBP .400 .405 SLG .487 12 XBH 24 7 HR 6 19 RBI 23 36/30 K/BB 48/33 4 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings