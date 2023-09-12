Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Orioles on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 77 walks and 73 RBI (148 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .273/.364/.448 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Sep. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.331/.485 on the season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
