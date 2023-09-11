Willson Contreras vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .763 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .256.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- In 69 of 117 games this season (59.0%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 42 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.252
|.345
|OBP
|.354
|.445
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|38
|51/21
|K/BB
|58/26
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (12-5) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.