Tommy Edman vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Tommy Edman (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .249.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 59.0% of his 117 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.264
|AVG
|.232
|.320
|OBP
|.302
|.396
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|41/18
|15
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (12-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 154 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
