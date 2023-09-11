Lars Nootbaar, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.5%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 34 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.2%).

He has scored at least once 49 times this season (50.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .254 AVG .290 .359 OBP .400 .405 SLG .484 12 XBH 23 7 HR 6 19 RBI 23 36/30 K/BB 47/33 4 SB 5

