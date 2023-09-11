Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Orioles on September 11, 2023
The Baltimore Orioles host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 147 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.366/.450 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Kremer Stats
- The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 14 times in 28 starts this season.
- Kremer has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th.
Kremer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Sep. 5
|4.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 10
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has put up 133 hits with 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .259/.332/.489 on the season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
