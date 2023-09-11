The Baltimore Orioles host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 147 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.366/.450 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 8 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 28 starts this season.

Kremer has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Sep. 5 4.2 4 0 0 5 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 6.0 5 0 0 5 0 at Padres Aug. 16 6.0 5 3 3 4 2 vs. Astros Aug. 10 7.0 6 2 2 5 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 133 hits with 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.332/.489 on the season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

