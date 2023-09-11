The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Willson Contreras for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 196 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 655 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Hudson has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.