Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Cardinals have +140 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -165 +140 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 27 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 68 of its 140 chances.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 32-40 27-22 36-57 47-58 16-21

