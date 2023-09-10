At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, in the US Open final, No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev will match up against No. 2 Novak Djokovic. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: September 10

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 10

Match Round Match Time Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic Final 4:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Medvedev vs. Djokovic

Medvedev has won five tournaments so far this year, with an overall match record of 50-11.

Djokovic has put up a 38-5 record on the year, capturing four tournament victories.

Through 61 matches so far this year (across all court types), Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match and won 58.0% of them.

Through 38 matches this year on hard courts, Medvedev has played 21.1 games per match and won 60.4% of them.

Medvedev has won 32.8% of his return games so far this year, and 83.3% of his service games.

Djokovic is averaging 27.8 games per match through his 43 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 59.7% game winning percentage.

Djokovic has played 21 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 24.4 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 61.8% of games.

Djokovic has put together a service game winning percentage of 87.1% on all surfaces (519-for-596 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 32.4% (194-for-598 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

