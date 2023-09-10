Going into their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (0-0), the Tennessee Titans (0-0) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 at Caesars Superdome.

The Titans' 2022 season finished without a playoff berth after a 7-10 regular season record. They averaged 17.5 points per game (28th in the NFL) and gave up 21.1 per contest (13th).

Last season, the Saints finished 7-10 but fell short of the playoffs. Offensively, they put up 19.4 points per game (22nd in the league) while defensively conceding 20.3 (ninth).

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Treylon Burks WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Trevon Wesco TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Dillon Radunz OL Knee Questionable Tre Avery CB Hamstring Out DeAndre Hopkins WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Arden Key OLB Calf Full Participation In Practice Will Levis QB Quad Full Participation In Practice Harold Landry OLB Abdomen Questionable

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tre'Quan Smith WR Groin Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Marshon Lattimore CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Juantavius Gray DB Shoulder Out Jimmy Graham TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Hamstring Questionable

Titans vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

CBS

Titans Season Insights (2022)

The Titans were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Tennessee ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game.

With 171.4 offensive passing yards per game (third-worst) and 274.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense (worst) last season, the Titans played poorly on both sides of the ball in the passing game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking best by surrendering only 76.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 13th on offense (125.4 rushing yards per game).

The Titans owned the 22nd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at -3, forcing 20 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 23 times (17th in NFL).

Titans vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-155), Titans (+130)

Saints (-155), Titans (+130) Total: 41.5 points

