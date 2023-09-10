Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 65.2% of his 138 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 138), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 45 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 60 games this year (43.5%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 68 .277 AVG .270 .385 OBP .345 .462 SLG .438 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 64/31 6 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings