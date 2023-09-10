Paul Goldschmidt vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 65.2% of his 138 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 138), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 45 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 60 games this year (43.5%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.277
|AVG
|.270
|.385
|OBP
|.345
|.462
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|64/31
|6
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Greene (3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
