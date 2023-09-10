The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) hit the road for an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Giants Insights (2022)

Last year, the Cowboys scored 5.7 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants gave up (21.8).

New York scored 21.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 20.1 Dallas allowed.

The Cowboys collected just 3.3 fewer yards per game (354.9) than the Giants allowed per matchup (358.2) last season.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game last year, just 3.7 more than the 330.2 Dallas gave up per outing.

The Cowboys rushed for 135.2 yards per game last season, just nine fewer yards than the 144.2 the Giants allowed per contest.

Last season New York rushed for 18.9 more yards per game (148.2) than Dallas allowed per outing (129.3).

The Cowboys turned the ball over 23 times last year, four more turnovers than the Giants forced (19).

New York turned the ball over 16 times last season, 17 fewer times than Dallas forced turnovers (33).

Cowboys Away Performance (2022)

The Cowboys averaged fewer points in away games last year (24.6 per game) than they did overall (27.5), and allowed more (20.6 per game) than overall (20.1).

The Cowboys picked up 345.5 yards per game in away games (9.4 fewer than overall), and gave up 331.8 away from home (1.6 more than overall).

On the road last season, Dallas accumulated fewer passing yards (209.5 per game) than it did overall (219.8). But it also conceded fewer passing yards on the road (199.1) than overall (200.9).

On the road the Cowboys picked up more rushing yards (136 per game) than overall (135.2). But they also conceded more rushing yards (132.6) than overall (129.3).

On the road in 2022, the Cowboys converted fewer third downs (44.4%) than they did overall (45.5%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (37%) than overall (37.7%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York - NBC 9/17/2023 New York - CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX

Giants Home Performance (2022)

The Giants scored 22.3 points per game at home (compared to 21.5 overall) last season, and conceded 21.8 at home (same as overall).

At home, the Giants picked up fewer yards (329.6 per game) than they did overall (333.9). But they also conceded fewer at home (354.2) than overall (358.2).

New York accumulated fewer passing yards at home (177.4 per game) than it did overall (185.7), but it also conceded fewer at home (188.8 per game) than overall (214).

The Giants accumulated more rushing yards at home (152.1 per game) than they did overall (148.2), but they also conceded more (165.4 per game) than overall (144.2).

At home, the Giants successfully converted more third downs (39.3%) than they did overall (36.8%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.6%) than overall (35.1%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas - NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona - FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco - Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.