Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Reds (-115). A 10-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -118 -102 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -115 -105 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 18, or 54.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 23 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

