Willson Contreras vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had an RBI in 37 games this year (31.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.345
|OBP
|.351
|.445
|SLG
|.456
|21
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|35
|51/21
|K/BB
|58/26
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
