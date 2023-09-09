The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Western Kentucky is compiling 41 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 76th, surrendering 24 points per game. Houston Christian has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in points per game (66) and best in points surrendered per game (0).

Western Kentucky vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Houston Christian 465 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (80th) 540 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 129 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (52nd) 336 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139 (86th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has been a dual threat for Western Kentucky so far this season. He has 336 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 27 yards (27 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 45 yards on the ground.

Dalvin Smith's team-leading 97 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of 11 targets) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has put together a 55-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on six targets.

Moussa Barry has been the target of two passes and hauled in one catch for 51 yards, an average of 51 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has compiled 139 yards (139 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.

Champ Dozier is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 97 yards, or 97 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

RJ Smith has compiled 41 yards on five carries.

AJ Wilson leads his squad with 66 receiving yards on three receptions with one touchdown.

Karl Reynolds has two receptions (on zero targets) for a total of 55 yards (55 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

