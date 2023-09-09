The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) and the Missouri State Bears (0-1) play at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UT Martin is putting up 7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 102nd in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 103rd, allowing 48 points per contest. Missouri State is generating 17 points per game on offense this season (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 48 points per contest (103rd-ranked) on defense.

UT Martin vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

UT Martin vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

UT Martin Missouri State 260 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (98th) 559 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 521 (97th) 132 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74 (99th) 128 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (83rd) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (106th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has been a dual threat for UT Martin so far this season. He has 128 passing yards, completing 56.2% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass this season. He's rushed for 47 yards (47 ypg) on six carries.

Sam Franklin has run for 46 yards (46 per game) on 12 carries, while also hauling in 18 yards in the passing game (on two catches).

Asa Wondeh's 42 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted four times and has collected four catches.

Jordan Castleberry has hauled in three receptions totaling 25 yards so far this campaign.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has been a dual threat for Missouri State this season. He has 143 passing yards (143 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 36 yards (36 ypg) on eight carries.

Jacardia Wright is a key figure in this offense, with 23 rushing yards on 15 carries and 27 receiving yards (27 per game) on one catch

Celdon Manning paces his team with 31 receiving yards on two receptions.

DVontae Key's three targets have resulted in two receptions for 23 yards.

