Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Missouri State Bears and UT Martin Skyhawks match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bears. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UT Martin vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-0.9) 59.4 Missouri State 30, UT Martin 29

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

All Bears one game with a set total have hit the over.

Skyhawks vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 7.0 48.0 -- -- 7.0 48.0 Missouri State 17.0 48.0 -- -- 17.0 48.0

