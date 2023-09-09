The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Offensively, Northern Illinois ranks 74th in the FBS with 27.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 76th in points allowed (314.0 points allowed per contest). Southern Illinois is generating 432.0 total yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 253.0 total yards per game (27th-ranked).

Southern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Northern Illinois 432.0 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (97th) 253.0 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.0 (57th) 169.0 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.0 (56th) 263.0 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.0 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker leads Southern Illinois with 219 yards on 16-of-23 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 16 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on five carries.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball eight times for 39 yards (39.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Strong has racked up 38 yards (on 10 carries) with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 80 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jaelin Benefield has collected 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Dayton Mitchell has racked up 32 reciving yards (32.0 ypg) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has racked up 165 yards (165.0 ypg) on 13-of-29 passing this season.

Gavin Williams has racked up 61 yards on 15 carries.

Antario Brown has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 53 yards (53.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in five catches for 46 yards (46.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Christian Carter has caught two passes for 46 yards (46.0 yards per game) this year.

Grayson Barnes has been the target of five passes and racked up two receptions for 31 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per contest.

