Paul Goldschmidt -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the mound, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 65.7% of his games this season (90 of 137), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 47 of those games (34.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 19 games this season, he has homered (13.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 45 games this year (32.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (43.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .277 AVG .274 .385 OBP .348 .462 SLG .444 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 62/30 6 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings