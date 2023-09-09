Morehead State vs. Mercer Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the matchup between the Mercer Bears and Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bears to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Morehead State vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Mercer (-44.9)
|60.1
|Mercer 52, Morehead State 8
Eagles vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mercer
|12.0
|40.0
|--
|--
|7.0
|73.0
|Morehead State
|37.0
|35.0
|37.0
|35.0
|--
|--
