The St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) will look for continued power from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Willson Contreras is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Zack Thompson (4-5, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Carson Spiers.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (4-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson (4-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.91, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.457.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Thompson has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 2.2 frames when he pitches.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carson Spiers

The Reds are sending Spiers (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In one appearances this season, he has put up a 6.75 ERA and averages 15.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .333 against him.

