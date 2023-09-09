Zack Thompson will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB action with 195 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .429 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 15th in runs scored with 650 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Thompson (4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Thompson enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Thompson has three starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had 11 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.