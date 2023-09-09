Spencer Steer will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+110). A 10.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -135 +110 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. St. Louis and its opponent have finished above the over/under in six games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 9.8.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 68 total times this season. They've finished 31-37 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 25-27 (winning 48.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 57.4% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 138 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-65-5).

The Cardinals have gone 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 31-39 27-21 35-57 46-57 16-21

